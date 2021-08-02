Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 1,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 256,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

CGEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

