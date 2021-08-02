Cumberland Advisors Inc. Buys 66,018 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $32,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $124.66. The stock had a trading volume of 133,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,833. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

