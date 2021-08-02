Cumberland Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 47,415 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 112,056 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 123,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,500. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15.

