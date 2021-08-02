Cumberland Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises 2.1% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 239,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,355. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.