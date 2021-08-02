Cumberland Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 6.4% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.93% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $27,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of XAR stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,726. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $136.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.22.

