Cumberland Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.4% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $620.44. The stock had a trading volume of 40,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $568.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $295.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $631.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.