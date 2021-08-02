Cumberland Advisors Inc. Invests $2.07 Million in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

Shares of EWD stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.67. 2,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

Ishares

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.