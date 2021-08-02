Cumberland Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,311 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.6% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 303,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after buying an additional 52,809 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.34. 344,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,058,053. The company has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

