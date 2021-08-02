Cumberland Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.71. 1,542,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,673,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

