Cumberland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 makes up approximately 6.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.15% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $29,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,406,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.80. 172,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.90. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $124.07.

