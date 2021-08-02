Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 12,230 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for 1.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.26. 110,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.39. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.