Curecoin (CURE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $348.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00360879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,185,353 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars.

