Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.52. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CW stock opened at $118.30 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.57. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

