Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits Market Capitalization of $625.54 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00004163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $625.54 million and $97.90 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.32 or 0.00821111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00090864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040396 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,560,784,748 coins and its circulating supply is 381,645,715 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

