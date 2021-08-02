Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE CUBI opened at $36.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $818,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,208 shares of company stock worth $1,837,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

