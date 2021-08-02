cVault.finance (CORE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $46,092.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. cVault.finance has a market cap of $71.78 million and $46,092.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for about $7,178.24 or 0.18340162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00812483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00095554 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001760 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.