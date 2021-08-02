CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 51,273 shares.The stock last traded at $65.37 and had previously closed at $64.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.