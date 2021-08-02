CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,445.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,445 ($31.94) and last traded at GBX 2,433 ($31.79), with a volume of 20961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,400 ($31.36).

CVSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 150.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,279.66.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

