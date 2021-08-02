CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Trading 8.2% Higher

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.40. 450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09.

About CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

