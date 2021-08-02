CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Hits $8.43 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.18 or 0.00360706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,173.36 or 1.00086668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00031532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00070927 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

