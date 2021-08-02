Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Down 14.5% in July

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Hecht purchased 302,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $733,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht purchased 823,170 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,699,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,047,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,449.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,482,861 shares of company stock worth $7,420,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 81,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 1,202.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 215,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 400.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 99,271 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.