Cyclone Protocol (CYC) 1-Day Volume Tops $339,175.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $438.51 or 0.01111411 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $339,175.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001555 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007189 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

