CYCLUB Price Reaches $0.0290 on Exchanges (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One CYCLUB coin can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CYCLUB has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and $4.67 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00100498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00140275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,001.02 or 0.99913999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.02 or 0.00848007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CYCLUB Coin Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

