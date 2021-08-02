Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) was down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $28.47. Approximately 7,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,296,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $116,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,964 shares of company stock worth $1,494,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after acquiring an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

