D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 76,510 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 1,107.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.41% of PetMed Express worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 1st quarter worth about $2,127,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 260,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $636.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.