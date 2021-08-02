D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,667 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of MSG Networks worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,680,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $803.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. MSG Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

