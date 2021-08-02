D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,218 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.39% of ViewRay worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 25.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 113,804 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 107.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $10,658,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

