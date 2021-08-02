D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 273,786 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 273,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of ACQRU opened at $10.01 on Monday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

