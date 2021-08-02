D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,580 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Capstead Mortgage worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth approximately $8,842,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,204,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,410,000 after purchasing an additional 722,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 142.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437,465 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMO opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.34. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 21.42.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

