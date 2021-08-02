D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.62% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $36.33 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $37.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $494.45 million, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

