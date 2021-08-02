D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,166 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 803,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,271,000 after buying an additional 200,643 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $9,151,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP opened at $89.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.93. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

