D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,869 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after purchasing an additional 455,988 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 273,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

