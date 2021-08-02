D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,739 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $217.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.39. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $151.79 and a 12-month high of $219.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

