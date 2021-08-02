D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LHC Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $215.18 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.27.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

