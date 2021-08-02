D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,179 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $39.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $777.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

