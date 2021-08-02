D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Nelnet worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 89,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $5,241,300. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

