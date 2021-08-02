D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1,308.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,206 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $46.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

