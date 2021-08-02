D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $198.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.93. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

