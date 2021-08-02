D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,122,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 228,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 713.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA stock opened at $193.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $196.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,440 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

