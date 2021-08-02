D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 96,928 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.87% of Vera Bradley worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $100,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $374.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $199,886.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,685.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.