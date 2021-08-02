D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,838 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $74,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.68. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

