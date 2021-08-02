D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of SiTime worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in SiTime by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SiTime by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SiTime by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in SiTime by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,569. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $135.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.28 and a beta of 0.56. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.