D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $2.65 Million in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 265,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSRXU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $12,207,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $12,207,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $10,888,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $9,965,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $9,083,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.