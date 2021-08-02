D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $2.90 Million in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 291,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCAAU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $746,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $282,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $250,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,483,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $211,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:LCAAU opened at $9.99 on Monday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.