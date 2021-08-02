D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,082 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.35% of Bristow Group worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTOL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 356,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 261,128 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 201,836 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VTOL opened at $25.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $769.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.38. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

In other news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

