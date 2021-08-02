D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,264 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.34% of Citi Trends worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.77. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. Analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

