D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 267,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.