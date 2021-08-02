D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL opened at $34.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.29 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

