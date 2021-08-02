D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 292,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMGCU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $158,000.

RMGCU stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

