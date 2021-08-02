D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Cullinan Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

CGEM stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGEM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.